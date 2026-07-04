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KC Imports and Exports Recalls Mini Laser Pointer Keychains Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

  • Recalled Mini Laser Pointer Keychains – Top of Box
  • Recalled Mini Laser Pointer Keychains – Inside of Box
  • Recalled Mini Laser Pointer Keychains – (Green and Purple)
  • Recalled Mini Laser Pointer Keychains – Silver Sticker Labeling
Name of Product:
Laser & LED Light Mini Laser Pointer Keychains
Hazard:

The Mini Laser Pointer Keychains violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

9,600

Consumer Contact

KC Import and Export at 323-268-2803 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email at kcimport90058@hotmail.com for more information.

E-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Laser & LED Light Mini Laser Pointer Keychains with model number KKC-6071. The model number is printed on the product packaging. The keychains were sold individually and packaged in a case of 24. The lasers come in various colors including blue, white, red, black, green and purple. Labeling wrapped around the laser is a silver sticker with black and silver lettering that reads: “HJ, DANGER, LASER RADIATION, AVOID DIRECT EYE EXPOSURE, LASER DIODE, Wavelength: 630-650nm Max. Output: <5mW, class IIIa LASER PRODUCT.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled laser keychains immediately and contact KC Import and Export for refund. To receive a refund, email a photo of the products disposed of in the trash to kcimport90058@hotmail.com.   

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Gas stations and discount stores nationwide and online at https://www.divaatheartsj.com/from June 2025 through June 2026 for about 42 cents per unit.
Importer(s):

KC IMPORTS AND EXPORTS, Inc., of Vernon, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-673

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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