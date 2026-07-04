Flaunt Recalls Magsafe Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price in the form of a check or as an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com. Consumers will be asked to register at www.flauntcases.com/pages/recall and submit two photographs. One photo should show the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled”, the consumers initials, and the registration date written on it in permanent marker. The second photo should show the model number E33A located on the back of the power bank. Consumers will receive an email with instructions on disposing the charger in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled power bank with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.