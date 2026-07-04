Flaunt Recalls Magsafe Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks (chargers) can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 1,400
Flaunt by email at recall@flauntcases.com or online at www.flauntcases.com/pages/recall or www.flauntcases.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger power banks with model number E33A. "FLAUNT" is engraved on the front right side of the power bank and there is a small circular button in the bottom center of the front side of the power bank. The back label of the unit is marked “FLAUNT” and “Model: E33A”. The power banks were sold in melon, black, lavender and white. The chargers measure 3 by 2 by 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces.
Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price in the form of a check or as an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com. Consumers will be asked to register at www.flauntcases.com/pages/recall and submit two photographs. One photo should show the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled”, the consumers initials, and the registration date written on it in permanent marker. The second photo should show the model number E33A located on the back of the power bank. Consumers will receive an email with instructions on disposing the charger in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled power bank with lithium-ion battery in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received five reports of the power banks overheating and catching fire, including one report of a burn to a consumer’s hand, one report of a burn to a consumer’s arm and four reports of minor property damage.
iDecoz Inc. dba Flaunt, of Brooklyn, New York and Case-Mate, of Atlanta, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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