A2batt Recalls EEMB Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

The recalled battery chargers violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 4,930
A2batt by email at info@a2batt.com or online at www.eemb.com/Recall or www.eemb.com and click “Charger Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EEMB Lithium-ion Coin Battery Chargers with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries, model SKLC-0420-0040. The product includes the charger, four rechargeable 2032 lithium-ion batteries, and a USB cable. The brand name “EEMB” is on the front of the product and the model number “SKLC-0420-0040” is printed on the back.
Consumers should stop using the charger immediately, remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact A2batt to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the charger. If batteries remain in packaging, dispose of the batteries according to local hazardous waste guidelines and provide a photo of the disposal to info@a2batt.com.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
EEMB USA, doing business as A2batt, Inc., of Redlands, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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