A2batt Recalls EEMB Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the charger immediately, remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact A2batt to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the charger. If batteries remain in packaging, dispose of the batteries according to local hazardous waste guidelines and provide a photo of the disposal to info@a2batt.com .

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.