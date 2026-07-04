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Jake’s Fireworks Recalls World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” Rockets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” Rocket
  • Retail Packaging for the “Skull Strobe” Rocket
  • Close-up of SKU code 1004351 on Packaging
Name of Product:
World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” Rockets
Hazard:

The recalled fireworks rockets can explode prematurely before reaching their intended height, posing explosion and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 132,440

Consumer Contact

Jake’s Fireworks toll-free at 855-587-8816 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at stroberecall@jakesfireworks.com, or online at www.jakesfireworks.com/product-recall-skull-strobe-rocket/ or www.jakesfireworks.com and click “Skull Strobe Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” rockets. The rockets are mounted on a wooden stick and come in a black box with a picture of a skull, the brand name, the product name and a warning label. The SKU code 1004351 is found near the bottom of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the fireworks rockets immediately and contact Jake’s Fireworks for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the fireworks devices to the retail location where they purchased the product or the nearest Jake’s Fireworks retail location.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Fireworks stores nationwide from March 2025 through June 2026 for between $12 and $25.
Importer(s):

Jake’s Fireworks, Inc., of Pittsburg, Kansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-653

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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