Jake’s Fireworks Recalls World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” Rockets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks rockets can explode prematurely before reaching their intended height, posing explosion and burn hazards.
About 132,440
Jake’s Fireworks toll-free at 855-587-8816 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at stroberecall@jakesfireworks.com, or online at www.jakesfireworks.com/product-recall-skull-strobe-rocket/ or www.jakesfireworks.com and click “Skull Strobe Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves World Class Fireworks “Skull Strobe” rockets. The rockets are mounted on a wooden stick and come in a black box with a picture of a skull, the brand name, the product name and a warning label. The SKU code 1004351 is found near the bottom of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the fireworks rockets immediately and contact Jake’s Fireworks for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return the fireworks devices to the retail location where they purchased the product or the nearest Jake’s Fireworks retail location.
None reported
Jake’s Fireworks, Inc., of Pittsburg, Kansas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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