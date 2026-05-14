Generac Power Systems Expands Recall of Generac and DR Power Electric Start Pressure Washers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Hazard; Includes Additional Models

The electronic start/stop button on the pressure washer can malfunction and self-start, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space.
About 16,260 (Generac Power Systems previously recalled 53,000 units on April 28, 2022.) (In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada.)
Generac Power Systems toll-free at 800-396-9047 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the page or go to https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/pressure-washer for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Generac brand electric start pressure washers with model number G0089111, G0088941, G0088951 and DR Power brand electric start pressure washer with model number DPW3109DEN. The pressure washers have an electric start/stop button for the unit’s gasoline-powered engines, as well as a rechargeable battery used to power the button. Model and serial numbers are printed on a label located on the product’s frame. Consumers can check specific unit type, model number and serial number location information at https://www.generac.com/support/product-info-user-manuals by clicking on “Pressure Washers” at the bottom of the page.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer and contact Generac to arrange for a free repair at your dealer’s location. The pressure washer can still be used with the battery removed by using the pull-start option to start the unit.
The firm has received six reports of the pressure washers self-starting. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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