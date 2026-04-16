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Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by BAYOTAK USA

  • Recalled BAYOTAK Electric Pressure Washer
  • “Model: C4012PLUS-1500C” is printed on a label located on the back of the recalled BAYOTAK pressure washer.
Name of Product:
BAYOTAK USA Electric Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI), posing a serious risk of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

360

Consumer Contact

BAYOTAK USA by email at bayotakservice@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BATOYAK USA-branded pressure washers, The recalled, electric pressure washers are green and black, and measure about 16 inches high, 11 inches wide and 16 inches deep. They come with a foam cannon, four connect nozzles, a 20-foot hose and two rollers. “Model: C4012PLUS-1500C” is printed on a label located on the back of the pressure washers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact BATOYAK USA for a free replacement pressure washer of at least equal value to the recalled pressure washer, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pressure washer by unplugging it and cutting the power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed power washer to bayotakservice@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through January of 2026 for about $110.
Importer(s):

NingboRuiyaodianzishangwuyouxiangongsi, dba BAYOTAK USA, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-406

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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