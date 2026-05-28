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Daoen Recalls Zen Magnetic Promotional Ball Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Zen Magnetic Ball Set
Name of Product:
Zen Fidget Magnetic Ball Sets
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic balls violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
May 28, 2026
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact

Daoen by email at randyyangyy@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zen-branded magnetic balls. The fidget toy sets consist of four textured, silicone silver, light brown, tan and bronze magnetic balls. Each ball measures about 1.24 inches in diameter. The ball sets come in a round, zippered case with or without a white Gordon Sinclair logo printed on them.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Promotional free item received by consumers from December 2025 through February 2026.
Importer(s):

Daoen Inc., of City of Industry, California

Distributor(s):
Ensora Health, of Birmingham, Alabama and Gordon Sinclair, of Valley Stream, New York.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-509

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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