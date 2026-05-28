Daoen Recalls Zen Magnetic Promotional Ball Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnetic balls violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 1,000
Daoen by email at randyyangyy@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Zen-branded magnetic balls. The fidget toy sets consist of four textured, silicone silver, light brown, tan and bronze magnetic balls. Each ball measures about 1.24 inches in diameter. The ball sets come in a round, zippered case with or without a white Gordon Sinclair logo printed on them.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them.
None reported
Daoen Inc., of City of Industry, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.