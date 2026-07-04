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Currey & Company Recalls Nottaway Chandeliers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution Hazard

  • Recalled Currey & Company’s Nottaway Chandeliers
  • Recalled Currey & Company Nottaway Chandelier - no visible screw
Name of Product:
Nottaway Chandelier Fixtures
Hazard:

The recalled chandeliers’ lack proper electrical grounding, posing a risk of serious injury or death from electrocution hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 447

Consumer Contact

Currey & Company toll-free at 800-899-7047 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@curreyco.com or online at https://www.curreyandcompany.com/legalities/recall/or www.curreyandcompany.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Currey & Company’s Nottaway chandeliers. The iron with brass frame light fixtures were sold in gold, bronze and champagne finishes and in two sizes. The two-tier chandeliers measure about 44 inches in diameter and 44.5 inches high and have an adjustable drop of 51 to 119 inches and nine 50-watt bulbs. The three-tier chandeliers measure about 60 inches in diameter and 63.5 inches high and have an adjustable drop of 70 to 138 inches and 18 40-watt bulbs. “Currey & Company” and the model number 9000-1129, 9000-1130, 9000-1254, 9000-1255, 9000-1314 are printed on a label atop the fixture’s ceiling canopy. Nottaway and the model are printed on the product order receipt. Only chandeliers with no visible screw on the outside of the top distributor cap are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled chandeliers immediately and contact Currey & Company for a free replacement chandelier, including shipping and installation at no cost to the consumer. Currey & Company will reimburse consumers for the full cost to remove the recalled chandelier and to install the new one by a licensed electrician and provide a prepaid label and package to return the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Currey & Company showrooms, Wayfair and lighting stores nationwide and on Curreyandcompany.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from November 2025 through May 2026 for between $3,500 and $5,200.
Manufacturer(s):
Currey & Company, of Atlanta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
Philippines
Recall number:
26-621
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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