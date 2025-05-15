Cooper Lighting Recalls Metalux Optimized High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The LED’s board can overheat or come into contact with the lens or nearby combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.
About 42,000
Cooper Lighting toll-free at 800-954-7228 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at OHBProgram@cooperlighting.com, or online at www.content.cooperlighting.com/ohb-recall or www.cooperlighting.com and click on “Safety and Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Metalux Optimized High Bay (OHB) LED light fixtures used indoors in commercial structures with high ceilings such as warehouses and commercial bays. The fixtures are painted white metal and measure between 2 feet and 4 feet in length and between 1 foot and 1.5 feet in width, with a plastic diffuser lens cover. The catalog number and date code are printed on the product label inside of the fixture channel cover, behind the tray and can be accessed by removing two screws. The date code is in a two-digit mm/dd/yy format representing the month, day and year.
|Catalog Number
|Date Code
|OHB-60SE
|April 2020 through December 2022
|OHBL-60SE
|October 2022 through May 15, 2025
|OHBL-100SE
|October 2022 through May 15, 2025
Consumers should stop using the recalled light fixtures immediately and contact Cooper Lighting to schedule a free repair or replacement. Consumers will be asked to complete a form at www.content.cooperlighting.com/ohb-recall to register the light fixtures and schedule a repair or replacement.
The firm has received nine reports of the light fixtures catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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