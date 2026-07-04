Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled oven immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/range to participate in the recall. The firm is offering all consumers a free set of compatible knob covers with instructions for their gas range. The firm will send the knob covers to the consumers after they confirm that their gas range is involved in the recall.

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.