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Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Insignia Front Control Gas Range, model number: NS-RGFGSS1
  • Recalled Insignia Front Control Gas Range, model number: NS-RGFCGS2
  • The model number can be found on the label on the inside of the bottom drawer
Name of Product:
Insignia Front Control Gas Ranges
Hazard:

The recalled ranges’ front-mounted knobs can be activated accidentally by humans or pets, posing a risk of serious injury from a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 09, 2026
Units:

About 3,820 (in addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls or www.bestbuy.com and click on “Product Recalls” located under the “Order and Purchase” column located at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Insignia gas ranges with model numbers NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2. The recalled ranges are stainless steel with five front-knobs on the oven with the “Insignia” label on the bottom of the oven door. A label with the model number can be found on the inside of the range’s bottom drawer.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled oven immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/range to participate in the recall. The firm is offering all consumers a free set of compatible knob covers with instructions for their gas range. The firm will send the knob covers to the consumers after they confirm that their gas range is involved in the recall.  

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the knobs being activated by accidental contact. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com from November 2020 through March 2026 for between $280 and $1,470.
Importer(s):

Best Buy Purchasing LLC, of Richfield, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-606
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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