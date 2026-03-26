4our Kiddies Tip Restraint Kits Recalled Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) can break or degrade, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children or elderly consumers interacting with furniture that is secured to the wall with the defective plastic tip restraints. This is a hidden defect because consumers who purchase and install this product may be under a false sense of security that their furniture is safe from a tip-over incident.
About 253,500
4our Kiddies by email at furniturestraps-recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) manufactured by 4our Kiddies. The recalled tip restraint kits contain two white plastic brackets/mounts (one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall), a white plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws (one longer than the other) and two drywall anchors.
The plastic in the brackets/mounts and the cable zip tie can break or degrade over time, which could lead to furniture tipping over if a consumer interacts with furniture that was secured by the recalled product. CPSC testing revealed that the recalled plastic tip restraints failed to meet the requirements of the industry standard for tip restraints.
CPSC’s Anchor It! website, www.anchorit.gov/, has educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.
Consumers should stop using 4our Kiddies plastic tip restraints immediately and contact 4our Kiddies for a free replacement tip restraint kit made of stainless steel. Consumers should keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip restraint kit and should dispose of the recalled tip restraint in their household trash once they have installed the replacement tip restraint.
CPSC is aware of at least 150 incidents where consumers reported that the defective plastic tip restraint kits broke, including three reported tip-over incidents.
Shenzhen City Donglin E-Commerce Co., Ltd d/b/a 4our Kiddies, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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