4our Kiddies Tip Restraint Kits Recalled Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Description:

This recall involves defective plastic tip restraint kits (also referred to as furniture straps) manufactured by 4our Kiddies. The recalled tip restraint kits contain two white plastic brackets/mounts (one for connection to furniture and the other for connection to the wall), a white plastic cable zip tie, two different pairs of screws (one longer than the other) and two drywall anchors.

The plastic in the brackets/mounts and the cable zip tie can break or degrade over time, which could lead to furniture tipping over if a consumer interacts with furniture that was secured by the recalled product. CPSC testing revealed that the recalled plastic tip restraints failed to meet the requirements of the industry standard for tip restraints.

CPSC’s Anchor It! website, www.anchorit.gov/, has educational materials available to the public, including important instructions for properly anchoring furniture to prevent tip-overs.