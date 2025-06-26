Total Saddle Fit Recalls Western Saddle Cinches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The cinch can come apart and cause the saddle to fall off, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.
About 10,000
Total Saddle Fit by email at care@totalsaddlefit.com or https:// www.totalsaddlefit.com/recall or at https://www.totalsaddlefit.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Shoulder Relief Cinches which are designed to hold the saddle in place on the horse. The leather cinch comes in black and brown colors and measures between 24 and 36 inches. The Total Saddle Fit name is located near the buckle on the cinch. This recall only includes cinches sold prior to August 2021, which can be identified by a Shoulder Relief Cinch with a round buckle and no center elastic on the cinch.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Shoulder Relief Cinch and contact Total Saddle Fit for a free replacement, and instructions on how to return the original cinch (pre-paid shipping label will be provided). Total Saddle Fit is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 19 reports of the cinch coming apart and the saddle falling off, including one report of a rider fracturing their ribs.
Total Saddle Fit, LLC, of Jamul, California
