 Skip to main content

Total Saddle Fit Recalls Western Saddle Cinches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Shoulder Relief Cinch
  • Recalled Shoulder Relief Cinch in brown and black color
Name of Product:
Shoulder Relief Saddle Cinches
Hazard:

The cinch can come apart and cause the saddle to fall off, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact

Total Saddle Fit by email at care@totalsaddlefit.com or https:// www.totalsaddlefit.com/recall or at https://www.totalsaddlefit.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Shoulder Relief Cinches which are designed to hold the saddle in place on the horse. The leather cinch comes in black and brown colors and measures between 24 and 36 inches. The Total Saddle Fit name is located near the buckle on the cinch. This recall only includes cinches sold prior to August 2021, which can be identified by a Shoulder Relief Cinch with a round buckle and no center elastic on the cinch.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Shoulder Relief Cinch and contact Total Saddle Fit for a free replacement, and instructions on how to return the original cinch (pre-paid shipping label will be provided). Total Saddle Fit is contacting all known purchasers.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of the cinch coming apart and the saddle falling off, including one report of a rider fracturing their ribs.

Sold At:
Online at totalsaddlefit.com as well as Hitching Post Tack Shop, Tack & Western Wear and Saddlery Direct nationwide from August 2015 through August 2021 for about $140.
Importer(s):

Total Saddle Fit, LLC, of Jamul, California

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
25-357
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bell Sports Bicycle Helmet, Model B0494Y
Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Shoulder Relief Cinch
Total Saddle Fit Recalls Western Saddle Cinches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The cinch can come apart and cause the saddle to fall off, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled Avila Santa Maria Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-171
Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products Recalls Equine Bits Due to Fall Hazard

The bit can break during use, posing a fall hazard to a rider.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic
Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic and Pro XD Kinetic Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Water can leak through a cracked filter into the ROV’s high-voltage charging harness components and cause a short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata
Mammut Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The carabiner can be opened without engaging the safety latch, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall hazard.

Recalled Manual Retractable Pool Security Cover in open position
Endless Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled pool covers can leave a gap of more than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface, when installed incorrectly by the installer. An improper installation can result in the covers not conforming to the voluntary industry standard, ASTM F-1346, posing drowning and entrapment hazards to children that could result in serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product