SEJOV Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by SEJOV

Name of Product:
SEJOV Five-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 900

Consumer Contact

SEJOV at 800-331-9670 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at SEJOVrecall@aliyun.com, or online at https://sejov.com/pages/us-recall or https://sejov.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sejov five-drawer dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in white and black and have gold-colored round knobs and elevated legs. They measure about 36 inches tall, 29 inches wide and 15 ¾ inches deep. SKU numbers SPG0000905N, SPG0000905BN, SPG0000905B or SPG0000905 appear on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact SEJOV for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the dressers being unstable. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from September 2023 through August 2024 for between $100 and $180.
Seller:

Dongguanshi Yanxiang Keji Youxiangongsi, dba SEJOV, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-145

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

