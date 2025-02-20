SEJOV Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by SEJOV

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.
About 900
SEJOV at 800-331-9670 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at SEJOVrecall@aliyun.com, or online at https://sejov.com/pages/us-recall or https://sejov.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sejov five-drawer dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in white and black and have gold-colored round knobs and elevated legs. They measure about 36 inches tall, 29 inches wide and 15 ¾ inches deep. SKU numbers SPG0000905N, SPG0000905BN, SPG0000905B or SPG0000905 appear on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact SEJOV for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the dressers being unstable. No injuries have been reported.
Dongguanshi Yanxiang Keji Youxiangongsi, dba SEJOV, of China
