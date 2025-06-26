Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products Recalls Equine Bits Due to Fall Hazard

The bit can break during use, posing a fall hazard to a rider.
About 1,135
Professional's Choice Sports Medicine Products Inc. toll-free at 800-331-9421 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@profchoice.com or online at https://profchoice.com/recalls or https://profchoice.com and select “Recalls” from the Customer Care menu.
Recall Details
This recall involves Swivel Port mouthpiece versions of equine bits from the Bob Avila collection. The bits include the following models: Avila Santa Maria Swivel Port (model no. AVB-171), a 7 ¼” shank with a decorative silver design and swivel port mouthpiece; Avila Byron Swivel Port (model no. AVB-612), an 8” Gunmetal shank, swivel port mouthpiece; Avila Phoenix Swivel Port (model no. AVB-621), an 8” cheek with a silver and copper decorative sunflower at the top of the shank, and silver bar design on remainder of cheek; and Avila Sunflower Swivel Port (model no. AVB-222), a 7” shank with a decorative silver and copper floral design, swivel port mouthpiece.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bits and contact Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products to receive a full refund or free replacement. Upon receipt of the product, Professional’s Choice will send a refund payment by check or ship a replacement product, whichever the consumer prefers. Professional’s Choice will provide a pre-paid shipping label to consumers. Consumers can also contact the retailer from which the product was originally purchased for a refund.
The company has received five reports of bits breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Professional's Choice Sports Medicine Products Inc., of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
