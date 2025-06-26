 Skip to main content

Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products Recalls Equine Bits Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Avila Santa Maria Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-171
  • Recalled Avila Sunflower Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-222
  • Recalled Avila Byron Swivel Port equine bit model number AVB-612
  • Recalled Avila Phoenix Swivel Port equine bit with model number AVB-621
Name of Product:
Swivel Port equine bits from Bob Avila collection
Hazard:

The bit can break during use, posing a fall hazard to a rider.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 1,135

Consumer Contact

Professional's Choice Sports Medicine Products Inc. toll-free at 800-331-9421 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at info@profchoice.com or online at https://profchoice.com/recalls or https://profchoice.com and select “Recalls” from the Customer Care menu. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Swivel Port mouthpiece versions of equine bits from the Bob Avila collection. The bits include the following models: Avila Santa Maria Swivel Port (model no. AVB-171), a 7 ¼” shank with a decorative silver design and swivel port mouthpiece; Avila Byron Swivel Port (model no. AVB-612), an 8” Gunmetal shank, swivel port mouthpiece; Avila Phoenix Swivel Port (model no. AVB-621), an 8” cheek with a silver and copper decorative sunflower at the top of the shank, and silver bar design on remainder of cheek; and Avila Sunflower Swivel Port (model no. AVB-222), a 7” shank with a decorative silver and copper floral design, swivel port mouthpiece. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bits and contact Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products to receive a full refund or free replacement. Upon receipt of the product, Professional’s Choice will send a refund payment by check or ship a replacement product, whichever the consumer prefers. Professional’s Choice will provide a pre-paid shipping label to consumers. Consumers can also contact the retailer from which the product was originally purchased for a refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received five reports of bits breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Horse-riding supply stores nationwide and online at profchoice.com from January 2022 through March 2025 for between $120 and $160.
Importer(s):

Professional's Choice Sports Medicine Products Inc., of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-358
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

