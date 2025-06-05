Portable Hook-On Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ravmix

The recalled portable hook-on chair poses a deadly fall hazard because the crotch restraint can be removed without the use of a tool and infants can fall through an opening, which is a violation of the federal standard for portable hook-on chairs.
About 1,000
Email Ravmix at ravmix@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves portable hook-on chairs used to seat young children at the table. The chairs have a black metal frame covered with black or gray polyester and cotton material and a white plastic tray used for eating. There are two metal arms that anchor to a dining table and the child is suspended from the table. “Children’s table chair” and “Model S006” are listed on the owner’s manual.
Consumers should stop using the hook-on chair immediately and contact Ravmix for information on how to receive a refund. Consumers will be instructed on how to disassemble the product, cut the restraint straps and cloth seat, and email photos of the disassembled product and parts to Ravmix. Upon receipt of the photos, Ravmix will issue a full refund. Ravmix is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Yuanimi Trade Co. Ltd., d/b/a Ravmix, of China
