LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Qeyan and Yanyanny

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.
About 1,400
Qeyan and Yanyanny toll-free at 833-980-0055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at support@livactihome.com, or at https://livactihome.com/pages/product-recall or www.livactihome.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves retractable safety mesh gates with model number LT-BG01-3. They were sold in white, gray and black. The gates measure about 34 inches high with a retractable width of up to 140 inches and have an iron frame. “Retractable Safety Gate” and the model number are printed on a white label on the side post of the gate. LIVACTI appears on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Qeyan and Yanyanny for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers must destroy the gate by cutting through the mesh and take a photo showing the destroyed gate. Submit the photo to support@livactihome.com.
None reported
Lichang E-Commerce, Inc, of Hacienda Heights, California
Shenzhen Yiqiyuan Technology Co. Ltd., dba Qeyan, and Shenzhen Yanyan Network Co. Ltd., dba Yanyanny, of China
