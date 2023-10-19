Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint. The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas & Friends called the Troublesome Trucks. The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front of them. The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other vehicles. The train cars measure approximately 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.