 Skip to main content

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

  • Recalled Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (Model: HBJ89)
  • Recalled Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint, Model (Model: HBJ90)
Name of Product:
Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint
Hazard:

The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 19, 2023
Units:

About 21,000 (In addition, about 400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fisher Price Inc. toll-free at 855-853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint. The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas & Friends called the Troublesome Trucks. The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front of them. The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other vehicles. The train cars measure approximately 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price. Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Barnes & Noble and specialty stores nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023 for about $17.
Distributor(s):
Fisher Price Inc., of East Aurora, New York
Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
24-010
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (Model: HBJ89)
Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

Recalled The FORT Children’s Play Tent
The FORT Recalls Children’s Play Tents Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.

Recalled Animal Counting Book
Make Believe Ideas Recalls Seven Rainbow Road Board Books Due to Choking Hazard

The plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit
Buffalo Games Recalls Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits Due to Serious Ingestion, Choking and Obstruction Hazards; One Infant Death Reported; Sold Exclusively at Target

If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.

Recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers
The Simplay3 Company Recalls Toddler Towers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

Recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy in yellow
Zuru Recalls 7.5 Million Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys With Hard Plastic Top Fins Due to Risk of Impalement, Laceration and Puncture Injuries to Children

When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product