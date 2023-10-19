Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.
About 21,000 (In addition, about 400 were sold in Canada)
Fisher Price Inc. toll-free at 855-853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint. The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas & Friends called the Troublesome Trucks. The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front of them. The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other vehicles. The train cars measure approximately 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.
Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price. Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund.
Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.
