Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com by LAOION (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled LAOION Children’s Cups
Name of Product:
LAOION Children’s Cups
Hazard:

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 16, 2023
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

Email LAOION at dr13142739007@163.com or online at their Amazon storefront Amazon.com: LAOION.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the 8 oz models of LAOION children’s cups. The insulated, stainless steel cups were sold in packs of four different colored cups – lilac, green, salmon, and blue – with matching silicone straws, spill-proof lids and one straw brush. "LAOION" is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children, stop using them and contact LAOION for a full refund. LAOION and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from March 2023 through May 2023 for about $24.
Retailer:

LAOION, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-714

Related Recalls

Recalled Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, model no. NS-MC60SS8
Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

The pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ black top)
Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively through Amazon; Distributed by Far Success Trading

The metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E)
Secura Recalls Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Stainless Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktop
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard.

Recalled Carboy
Saxco International Recalls Carboys Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass can break due to improper cooling processes, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

