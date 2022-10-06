 Skip to main content

Swift Industries Recalls Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags Due to Crash and Injury Hazard

  • Recalled 9” Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags
  • Recalled 9” Swift Strap
  • Recalled 9” Strap on a Swift Bicycle Bags
Name of Product:
9-inch Swift Straps
Hazard:

The rubber straps that fasten the bicycle bag to the bicycle can break causing the bag to come loose and fall, posing crash hazard and injury hazards to the rider. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 06, 2022
Units:

About 1,800

Consumer Contact

Swift Industries collect at 206-397-8638 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@builtbyswift.com or online at https://builtbyswift.com/voluntary-recall or go to www.builtbyswift.com and scroll down to the bottom of the page, under “Support” select  “Voluntary Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 9” black rubber Swift Straps sold with the Swift Zeitgeist Pack, Catalyst Pack, the Kestrel Handlebar Bag, the Bandito Bicycle Bag, and the Handlebar Foam Spacer Kits. The straps were also individually sold or supplied with the bags. The strap has a fox graphic stamped near the buckle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Swift straps attached to bicycle bags, discard them and contact Swift Industries for a free replacement strap. Swift is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 129 reports of the straps breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Recreation Equipment Coop (REI) and EVO sporting goods stores, various bicycle shops and other stores nationwide and online at https://builtbyswift.com, www.rei.com, www.huckberry.com and www.evo.com from March 2022 through July 2022 for between $5 and $10 when sold individually, or between $100 and $200 when sold as part of a Swift bicycle bag.
Importer(s):

Swift Industries Designs LLC, of Seattle, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-003
