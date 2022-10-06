Swift Industries Recalls Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags Due to Crash and Injury Hazard

The rubber straps that fasten the bicycle bag to the bicycle can break causing the bag to come loose and fall, posing crash hazard and injury hazards to the rider.
About 1,800
Swift Industries collect at 206-397-8638 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@builtbyswift.com or online at https://builtbyswift.com/voluntary-recall or go to www.builtbyswift.com and scroll down to the bottom of the page, under “Support” select “Voluntary Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 9” black rubber Swift Straps sold with the Swift Zeitgeist Pack, Catalyst Pack, the Kestrel Handlebar Bag, the Bandito Bicycle Bag, and the Handlebar Foam Spacer Kits. The straps were also individually sold or supplied with the bags. The strap has a fox graphic stamped near the buckle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Swift straps attached to bicycle bags, discard them and contact Swift Industries for a free replacement strap. Swift is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 129 reports of the straps breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Swift Industries Designs LLC, of Seattle, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.