Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the mandatory requirements of the federal ATV safety standard, including parking brake requirements, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. The ATVs also fail to comply with other mandatory safety requirements for ATVs intended for children 10 years of age and older, including improper labeling and missing safety reflectors. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety standard requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 570
Ricky Powersports toll-free at 844-250-2199 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at RickyPowerSports@gmail.com or online at www.rickypowersports.net/recall or www.rickypowersports.net and click on the “RECALL” button at the top of the page for more information.
The recall involves Ricky Powersports RPS Youth BF-ATV125E 125cc ATVs. The ATVs were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 10 years and older. “RPS” is printed on the handlebar pad and “125cc” is printed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is printed on both sides of the vehicle and on an identification plate mounted on the frame behind the front bumper which also states, “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Ricky Powersports for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.
None reported
Ricky Powersports LLC, of Carrollton, Texas
