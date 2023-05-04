Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Description:

The recall involves Ricky Powersports RPS Youth BF-ATV125E 125cc ATVs. The ATVs were sold in burgundy, purple camo, red spider, blue, black, blue spider, black spider, pink camo, leaf camo and army green camo colors and are intended for use by children ages 10 years and older. “RPS” is printed on the handlebar pad and “125cc” is printed on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is printed on both sides of the vehicle and on an identification plate mounted on the frame behind the front bumper which also states, “this ATV is subject to Ricky Powersports LLC’s action plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”