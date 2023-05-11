 Skip to main content

Positec Recalls Blue Ridge Utility Knives Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

  • Recalled Blue Ridge Utility Knife in packaging
  • Recalled Blue Ridge Utility Knife protruding blade example
Name of Product:
Blue Ridge utility knives
Hazard:

The recalled utility knife can become unlocked and the blade can protrude only while in the original packaging, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 11, 2023
Units:

About 36,250

Consumer Contact

Positec toll-free at 855-516-3557 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at utilitykniferecall@blueridgetools.com or online at www.blueridgetools.com/utilitykniferecall or www.blueridgetools.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Blue Ridge Utility Knife with a six-inch retractable blade.  Model number BR922OU is printed on the back of the package. The knife is silver in color with the Blue Ridge logo printed on it.  The packaging is blue and teal with an orange-and-white mountain logo at the top.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately and carefully inspect the packaging containing the Blue Ridge Utility Knife to determine whether the blade tip is protruding through the package. Carefully remove the knife from the packaging, avoiding the blade tip, and discard the packaging. To apply the repair, secure the knife by retracting and locking the knife in the closed position. Once the knife is removed from the packaging, the knife can be used in typical fashion.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the blade protruding in the original packaging, both resulting in laceration injuries.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2022 through February 2023 for about $5.
Manufacturer(s):
Positec USA Inc., of Charlotte, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-200
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

