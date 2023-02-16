 Skip to main content

KLIM Recalls Backcountry Probes Due to Risk of Severe Injury or Death

Name of Product:
KLIM Backcountry Probes A300
Hazard:

The recalled probes can fail to operate when deployed by rescuers, posing a risk of severe injury or death to a person buried under snow following an avalanche.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 3,930 (In addition, about 400 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

KLIM toll-free at 844-325-1667 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.klim.com/backcountry-probe-a300-recall or https://www.klim.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves KLIM Backcountry Probes A300, which are used to locate people buried in snow following an avalanche.  A300 can be found on the stem of the probe.
 

The product lot number PO2761 is located near the tip of the probes. The KLIM logo is printed on the probes. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled probes and contact KLIM by email at orders@KLIM.com and enter “A300 Probe Recall” in the subject line to receive a full refund.  KLIM will send consumers free shipping material and a pre-paid shipping label to return the probes. KLIM is contacting all purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.klim.com and at KLIM and Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2022 through November 2022 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Teton Outfitters LLC, a Polaris subsidiary, d/b/a KLIM, of Rigby, Idaho

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-125
