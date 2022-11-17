Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Professor Puzzle

The toy’s information sticker can become exposed and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 2,350 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)
Professor Puzzle toll-free at 888-211-9207 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at Safety@professorpuzzle.com, or online at http://www.professorpuzzle.com/productrecall or www.professorpuzzle.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Professor Puzzle’s rainbow stacker 6-piece toys. The 7-inch or 11-inch wooden toys were sold in two pastel color combinations: Green/blue or pink/blue. Model numbers 8739 or 8741 and date code 04/22 are printed on a sticker on the underside of the small center piece of the toy and on the back of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled stacking toys away from children, stop using them and contact Professor Puzzle for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the sticker or to receive a refund of $20 for the 11-inch toy and $15 for the 7-inch toy. Consumers will be asked to return the product in a prepaid mailer. Consumers can also return the product to the retail store for a full refund of the purchase price.
