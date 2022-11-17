 Skip to main content

Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Professor Puzzle

Name of Product:
Rainbow Stacking Toys
Hazard:

The toy’s information sticker can become exposed and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
November 17, 2022
Units:

About 2,350 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Professor Puzzle toll-free at 888-211-9207 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at Safety@professorpuzzle.com, or online at http://www.professorpuzzle.com/productrecall or www.professorpuzzle.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Professor Puzzle’s rainbow stacker 6-piece toys. The 7-inch or 11-inch wooden toys were sold in two pastel color combinations: Green/blue or pink/blue. Model numbers 8739 or 8741 and date code 04/22 are printed on a sticker on the underside of the small center piece of the toy and on the back of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled stacking toys away from children, stop using them and contact Professor Puzzle for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the sticker or to receive a refund of $20 for the 11-inch toy and $15 for the 7-inch toy. Consumers will be asked to return the product in a prepaid mailer. Consumers can also return the product to the retail store for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home Goods, Homesense, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Winners stores nationwide from August 2022 through November 2022 for between $15 and $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Professor Puzzle Ltd, of United Kingdom
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-049
