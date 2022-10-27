Bike USA Recalls Punisher Cycling Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 3,400
Bike USA Inc. at 800-225-2453 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday thru Friday, email at customerservice@bikeusainc.com or online at https://bikeusainc.com/helmet-recall-notice or www.bikeusainc.com and click on “Helmet Recall Notice” at the Side of the homepage.
Recall Details
This recall involves Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets. The helmets were sold in multiple colors; white, black, red, blue, pink/black, green and orange. They have black straps and a black buckle. “Punisher” is printed on the sides of the helmet. A white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Ref/Lot# 2020TC015 or 2020TC025.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Bike USA Inc. for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers should not return the helmet to online retailers. Bike USA Inc. will contact all known purchasers.
None reported
Bike USA Inc., of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
