Bike USA Recalls Punisher Cycling Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets
Name of Product:
Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2022
Units:

About 3,400

Consumer Contact

Bike USA Inc. at 800-225-2453 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  ET Monday thru Friday, email at customerservice@bikeusainc.com or online at https://bikeusainc.com/helmet-recall-notice or www.bikeusainc.com and click on “Helmet Recall Notice” at the Side of the homepage.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets. The helmets were sold in multiple colors; white, black, red, blue, pink/black, green and orange. They have black straps and a black buckle. “Punisher” is printed on the sides of the helmet. A white label on the inside of the helmet contains the Ref/Lot# 2020TC015 or 2020TC025. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Bike USA Inc. for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers should not return the helmet to online retailers. Bike USA Inc. will contact all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com, www.Fingerhut.com, www.Kmart.com, www.Sears.com, www.Overstock.com, www.Kohls.com, www.Walmart.com and premium incentive companies from July 2020 through December 2021 for between $26 and $30.
Importer(s):

Bike USA Inc., of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-706
Recalled Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets
Bike USA Recalls Punisher Cycling Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
