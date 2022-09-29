 Skip to main content

Yamaha Recalls Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Yamaha Motors USA Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicle
Name of Product:
Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles
Hazard:

Improperly installed rear brake lines can cause brake fluid to leak and reduce vehicle control, posing crash and injury hazards. 

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 29, 2022
Units:

About 330

Consumer Contact

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. at 800-889-2624 from 8:30 a.m.  to 5 p.m. PT  Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motorsports/pages/cpsc-recalls or at www.Yamahamotorsports.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” for more information. for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2022 Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side three passenger vehicles with model numbers YXM70VPANG/PHNH and YXM70VPRNC (Viking Ranch Edition). The recalled side-by-side vehicles were sold in Copper Metallic, Hunter Green and Tactical Green colors. The model name is printed on the right and left sides of the vehicle body. The model number is located on top of the airbox. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the vehicle frame behind the left rear wheel. The VIN number ranges for recalled Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side include the following:

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2022

YXM70VPANG

***********101648

***********101847

2022

YXM70VPHNH

***********101103

***********101122

2022

YXM70VPRNC (Viking Ranch Edition)

***********101455

***********101634
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. for a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents of the brake pipe making contact with the drive shaft causing brake fluid to leak. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized Yamaha Side-by-Side dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2022 for between $14,000 and $14,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America, of Newnan, Georgia
Distributor(s):
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-781
