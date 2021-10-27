Liberty Hardware Recalls Glass Cabinet Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass stem of the knobs can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
About 38,000
Liberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday, email at recall@libertyhardware.com or online at www.libertyhardware.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” on the top right of the site or at: https://www.libertyhardware.com/liberty-hardware-recalls-mercury-glass-cabinet-knobs-and-flower-glass-cabinet-knobs-due-to-posing-a-laceration-hazard
Recall Details
This recall involves the Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs and Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs. The knobs are about two inches in diameter and in a flower shaped design. The Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs are painted on the inside to give the appearance of mercury glass and the Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs are a pink colored glass.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass cabinet knobs, remove them, and contact Liberty Hardware to receive a full refund.
Liberty Hardware is aware of 29 reports of the knobs breaking during use including three reported laceration injuries.
Home Depot stores nationwide and various online retailers including homedepot.com, wayfair.com, dlawlesshardware.com, and build.com from July 2016 through September 2021 for between $4 to $6.
Liberty Hardware Mfg. Corp., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.