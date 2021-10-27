 Skip to main content

Liberty Hardware Recalls Glass Cabinet Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Mercury Glass Cabinet Knob
  • Recalled Mercury Glass Cabinet Knob
Name of Product:
Glass cabinet knobs
Hazard:

The glass stem of the knobs can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.  

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2021
Units:

About 38,000

Consumer Contact

Liberty Hardware toll-free at 844-811-4541 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET from Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday, email at recall@libertyhardware.com or online at www.libertyhardware.com and click on “RECALL NOTICE” on the top right of the site or at: https://www.libertyhardware.com/liberty-hardware-recalls-mercury-glass-cabinet-knobs-and-flower-glass-cabinet-knobs-due-to-posing-a-laceration-hazard

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs and Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs. The knobs are about two inches in diameter and in a flower shaped design. The Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs are painted on the inside to give the appearance of mercury glass and the Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs are a pink colored glass.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass cabinet knobs, remove them, and contact Liberty Hardware to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Liberty Hardware is aware of 29 reports of the knobs breaking during use including three reported laceration injuries.

Sold At

Home Depot stores nationwide and various online retailers including homedepot.com, wayfair.com, dlawlesshardware.com, and build.com from July 2016 through September 2021 for between $4 to $6.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Liberty Hardware Mfg. Corp., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Recall number:
22-010
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

