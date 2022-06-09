Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures, resulting in a stuck throttle which can cause the brakes to fail to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 Intimidator GC1K vehicles, the onboard software does not prevent consumers from exceeding 15 mph when the seatbelt is disengaged, posing a crash hazard.
About 16,000
Intimidator toll-free at 855-307-0933 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online depending on your model’s brand at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/ or www.intimidatorutv.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, and GC1K utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial numbers of affected Intimidator vehicles are available at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/. The serial range of the affected Mahindra vehicles are 000000 through 010545. The following vehicles are included in this recall:
|
Make & Model:
|
Model Years:
|
Intimidator GC1K Classic
|
2018-2022
|
Intimidator GC1K Crew
|
2019-2022
|
Intimidator GC1K Truck
|
2019-2022
|
Intimidator 750 Classic
|
2013-2022
|
Intimidator 750 Crew
|
2014-2022
|
Intimidator 750 Truck
|
2013-2022
|
Intimidator 800 Classic
|
2015-2018
|
Intimidator 800 Crew
|
2015-2018
|
Intimidator 800 Enforcer
|
2016-2018
|
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Classic
|
2013-2022
|
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Crew
|
2013-2022
|
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Truck
|
2013-2022
|
Mahindra 750 Classic
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra 750 Crew
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra 750 Truck
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra TGB Classic
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra TGB Crew
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Classic
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Crew
|
2015-2020
|
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Truck
|
2015-2020
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair and to receive a software update/fix for the speed limiter.
Intimidator has received 393 reports of throttle cables freezing, including four reports of crashes resulting in bruises. There were no incidents of excess speed when the seatbelt is disengaged.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.