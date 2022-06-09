Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, and GC1K utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial numbers of affected Intimidator vehicles are available at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/ . The serial range of the affected Mahindra vehicles are 000000 through 010545. The following vehicles are included in this recall: