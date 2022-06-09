 Skip to main content

Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

  • VIN number located inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the seat
Name of Product:
Intimidator and Mahindra branded utility vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures, resulting in a stuck throttle which can cause the brakes to fail to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 Intimidator GC1K vehicles, the onboard software does not prevent consumers from exceeding 15 mph when the seatbelt is disengaged, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 09, 2022
Units:

About 16,000

Consumer Contact

Intimidator toll-free at 855-307-0933 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online depending on your model’s brand at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/ or www.intimidatorutv.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, and GC1K utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial numbers of affected Intimidator vehicles are available at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/. The serial range of the affected Mahindra vehicles are 000000 through 010545. The following vehicles are included in this recall:

 

Make & Model:

Model Years:

Intimidator GC1K Classic

2018-2022

Intimidator GC1K Crew

2019-2022

Intimidator GC1K Truck

2019-2022

Intimidator 750 Classic

2013-2022

Intimidator 750 Crew

2014-2022

Intimidator 750 Truck

2013-2022

Intimidator 800 Classic

2015-2018

Intimidator 800 Crew

2015-2018

Intimidator 800 Enforcer

2016-2018

Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Classic

2013-2022

Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Crew

2013-2022

Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Truck

2013-2022

Mahindra 750 Classic

2015-2020

Mahindra 750 Crew

2015-2020

Mahindra 750 Truck

2015-2020

Mahindra TGB Classic 

2015-2020

Mahindra TGB Crew

2015-2020

Mahindra 1000 Diesel Classic

2015-2020

Mahindra 1000 Diesel Crew

2015-2020

Mahindra 1000 Diesel Truck

2015-2020

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair and to receive a software update/fix for the speed limiter.

Incidents/Injuries:

Intimidator has received 393 reports of throttle cables freezing, including four reports of crashes resulting in bruises. There were no incidents of excess speed when the seatbelt is disengaged.

Sold At:
Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through February 2022 for between $11,000 and $21,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Intimidator, of Batesville, Ark.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-152
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

