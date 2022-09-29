Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder Due to Entrapment Hazard; Sold Only at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores (Recall Alert)

The space between the second rung of the bed’s ladder and the lower bunk frame is wider than 3.5 inches, posing an entrapment hazard to children, when the mattress is removed.
About 821
Value City Furniture toll-free at 888-751-8552 or American Signature Furniture toll-free at 888-751-8553 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.valuecityfurniture.com/safety-recalls or https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com/safety-recalls or https://www.valuecityfurniture.com and click on Safety Recalls or https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com/ and click on Safety Recalls for more information.
This recall involves the Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladders. The beds are white and gray and made of pine wood. This recall covers bunk beds with a ladder that extends fully to the floor and a lower bed. Only bunk beds with ladders are part of this recall. The model numbers are 2184-7080B, 2311-4080B, 2184-7080BASI and 2311-4080BASI.
Consumers should block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Value City Furniture or American Signature Furniture for a free replacement ladder. Hillsdale, through Value City Furniture or American Signature Furniture, is providing a replacement ladder with repair instructions to all known consumers. Hillsdale is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Kentucky
