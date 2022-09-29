 Skip to main content

Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder Due to Entrapment Hazard; Sold Only at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder
Name of Product:
Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladders
Hazard:

The space between the second rung of the bed’s ladder and the lower bunk frame is wider than 3.5 inches, posing an entrapment hazard to children, when the mattress is removed.   

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 29, 2022
Units:

About 821

Consumer Contact

Value City Furniture toll-free at 888-751-8552 or American Signature Furniture toll-free at 888-751-8553 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.valuecityfurniture.com/safety-recalls or https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com/safety-recalls or https://www.valuecityfurniture.com and click on Safety Recalls or https://www.americansignaturefurniture.com/ and click on Safety Recalls for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladders. The beds are white and gray and made of pine wood.  This recall covers bunk beds with a ladder that extends fully to the floor and a lower bed.  Only bunk beds with ladders are part of this recall. The model numbers are 2184-7080B, 2311-4080B, 2184-7080BASI and 2311-4080BASI.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Value City Furniture or American Signature Furniture for a free replacement ladder. Hillsdale, through Value City Furniture or American Signature Furniture, is providing a replacement ladder with repair instructions to all known consumers. Hillsdale is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
American Signature Inc. and Value City Furniture stores nationwide and online at www.valuecity.com from May 2019 through April 2022 for about $1,200.
Importer(s):

Hillsdale Furniture LLC, of Louisville, Kentucky  

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-778
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder Due to Entrapment Hazard; Sold Only at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores (Recall Alert)

The space between the second rung of the bed’s ladder and the lower bunk frame is wider than 3.5 inches, posing an entrapment hazard to children, when the mattress is removed.   

Ladder sold with Cottage Colors Bunk Bed and Hutch
Canyon Furniture Company Recalls Ladders Sold With Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

The space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.  

 

Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed open.
Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert)

The wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Recalled Novogratz Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs (Style# AY9164)
TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The hanging chair can tip or fall over or the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.  

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest
Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

 

Recalled RIO-branded swinging hammock chair
ShelterLogic Group Recalls RIO-Branded Swinging Hammock Chairs Due to Injury Hazard; New Instructions Provided

Improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair’s legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product