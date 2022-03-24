EGL Motor Recalls EGL and ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The B125 ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older. For the Madix 110, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. In addition, the handlebars on both ATVs pose a laceration hazard should the rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 500
EGL Motor toll-free at 866-496-9919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at service@eglmotor.us or online at http://www.eglmotor.us/recall.html or www.eglmotor.us and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves EGL and ACE-branded Youth ATVs, models MADIX 110 and B125. The vehicles were sold in various colors including orange, red, blue, pink, and green and marketed for children ages 10 and older. The name of the vehicle is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The model number is stamped into the metal plate located on the left side, under the rear body. The phrase “This ATV is subject to EGL MOTOR INC’s action plan approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is printed on a label located under the model number plate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact EGL Motor to make an appointment for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. Reflectors, headlights and a chest protector will be installed on the ATV. EGL will also repair the parking brake, speed capability and spark arrestor.
None reported
EGL Motor Inc., of El Monte, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.