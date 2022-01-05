CRT Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively at Motor Planet

The CRT Motor youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements. Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. In addition, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash.
About 100
CRT Motor collect at 626-822-1129 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.crtmoto.com/recall or www.crtmoto.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves CRT Motor’s youth ATVs, models DF125AVA and DF125AVB. The vehicles are black, blue, green, green camouflage, pink camouflage, red and yellow. The model number is located on the VIN plate at the lower section of the front of the frame.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact CRT Motor for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
None reported
CRT Motor Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.
