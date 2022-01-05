 Skip to main content

CRT Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively at Motor Planet

  • Recalled CRT Motor youth ATV, model DF125AVA-8
  • Recalled CRT Motor youth ATV, model DF125AVB-8
Name of Product:
CRT Motor Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The CRT Motor youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements.  Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. In addition, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 05, 2022
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact

 CRT Motor collect at 626-822-1129 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.crtmoto.com/recall or www.crtmoto.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves CRT Motor’s youth ATVs, models DF125AVA and DF125AVB. The vehicles are black, blue, green, green camouflage, pink camouflage, red and yellow. The model number is located on the VIN plate at the lower section of the front of the frame.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact CRT Motor for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At
Motorsports Planet stores nationwide from April 2021 through August 2021 for about $200.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

CRT Motor Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.

Recall number:
22-043
Related Recalls

Recalled Model Year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI ATV– gray and pink
Polaris Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Polaris RZR recreational off-road vehicle
Polaris Recalls Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The steering wheel can separate and result in a loss of control, posing a crash hazard. 

Recalled 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestand – Model: BGM-FP0050, Serial/Batch number 2M-0121 only
Big Game Treestands Recalls 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestands Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The crimps of the plastic-coated cables can slip during use causing the standing platform to release, posing fall and injury hazards to users.

Recalled 2022 Husqvarna TE 150i motorcycle
KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The retaining “R” clips on the front brake caliper pin can fall out, causing the front brakes to fail, posing a crash hazard to the rider. KTM will also replace the rear brake caliper retaining clips for consistency on the units.

Recalled Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Sector 250 utility vehicle
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Recalls 250cc Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Grass can accumulate on the under-side of the utility vehicle near the exhaust pipe, posing a fire hazard.

