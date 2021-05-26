Trek Recalls Bontrager Satellite City Bicycle Pedals Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

If the recalled pedals are incorrectly installed by the retailer during assembly, they can fall off the crank arm of the bicycle, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.
About 316,500 (In addition, about 28,650 in Canada)
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on “Recalls” under “Legal” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bontrager Satellite City Pedals, which were installed as original equipment on Trek “Allant+,” “Dual Sport+,” “FX 2,” “FX 3,” “Verve 2,” “Verve 3,” and “Verve+” model bicycles. “ZTR02” is stamped on the bicycle’s pedal and on the pedals that were sold separately as a replacement part. The pedals have orange reflectors on the outside edges.
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles equipped with the recalled pedals and contact their local authorized Trek retailer for instructions on receiving free installation of replacement pedals.
Trek has received 132 reports of the recalled pedals loosening, locking up or falling off, including seven reports of riders falling and experiencing injuries, including scrapes, bruises and road rash.
Trek Bicycle stores and other bicycle stores nationwide, and online at trekbikes.com from January 2018 through April 2021 for between $600 and $6,000. The pedals were also sold separately for about $30.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.
