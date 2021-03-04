  1. Home
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and ProXD Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000, RANGER CREW 1000, RANGER XP 1000, and RANGER CREW XP 1000 and Model Year 2020 ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G, and ProXD 4000G H
Hazard:

The throttle pedal can return to the idle position more slowly than anticipated once the pedal is released or stick in the depressed position, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 4, 2021
Units:

About 15,800 (In addition, 711 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check your vehicle identification number “VIN” or go to “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls or online at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000, RANGER CREW 1000, RANGER XP 1000, and RANGER CREW XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles and Model Year 2020 ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G, and ProXD 4000G H off-road utility vehicles.  The vehicles were sold in the following colors:  black, blue, burgundy, camo, gray, green, orange, red, sand, tan, titanium, and white.  The RANGER vehicles have three or six seats and the ProXD vehicles have two or four seats.  The RANGER and ProXD vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille.  The model number and VIN are printed on a portion of the left rear frame (on the driver’s side of the vehicle) under the cargo box. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.  Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 52 reports of throttle pedals returning to the idle position slowly or sticking, including six reports of vehicle crashes resulting in minor property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for between $13,000 and $31,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
21-724
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
