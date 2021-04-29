Off-Road Motorcycles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The motorcycle’s drive chain can break while in use, causing the vehicle to suddenly lose its drive force, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
About 536
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2021 model year CRF450R off-road motorcycles. The motorcycles were sold in red, with the model name CRF450R printed on a label located on both sides of the motorcycle. Honda is printed on the front and both sides of the motorcycle. Motorcycles with the last six digits of the VIN number between 400223 and 401056 are included in this recall. The VIN number is stamped on the frame at the head tube behind the front suspension fork.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received two reports of the off-road motorcycle’s drive chain breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2020 through March 2021 for about $9,600.
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, Calif
