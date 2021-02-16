National Presto Recalls Smokers Due to Electric Shock Hazard

The heating element/wiring on the smoker is defective, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.
About 25,000
National Presto toll-free at 833-909-1524 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.gopresto.com/recall or www.gopresto.com and click “Recall Alert” to complete the on-line registration form to apply for the refund and receive a shipping label.
Recall Details
This recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with Model No. 0601304 or 0601405. The model number is displayed on a sticker located on the underside of the smoker. “Presto” appears on the top of the digital display on the side of each unit. The smokers were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes. The smokers prepare smoked meat, fish and vegetables. UPC codes 075741060132 and 075741060149 are located on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers and contact the firm to receive return instructions, or return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.
The firm has received reports of five smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets. No injuries have been reported.
Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com and Walmart.com and other online sites from June 2018 through December 2020 for between $70 and $110.
National Presto Industries Inc., of Eau Claire, Wis.
