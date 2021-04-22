  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Kawasaki Usa Recalls Recreational Off Highway Utility Vehicles Due To Fire Hazard

Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
TERYX® off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The fuel pump retainer plate bolts can come loose causing fuel leakage over time, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 22, 2021
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2021 Teryx S LE, Teryx4, Teryx4 LE, Teryx4 S LE, and Teryx4 S LE CAMO.  The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in camo, camo gray, green, blue, and red.  They have side-by-side seating for two to four people.  The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right-front lower A-arm mounts.  The model name is printed on the driver’s side of the hood or on the left and right front fender.  The model names, codes, and VIN ranges can be found in the table below.

 

Model Year

Model Name

Model Code

Partial Non-Sequential

VIN Range

 

 

2021

TERYX S LE

KRF800JMFNN/L

00234 thru 00258

TERYX4

KRT800FMFNN

08097 thru 08097

TERYX4 LE (Camo Gray)

KRT800GMFAL

27206 thru 27207

TERYX4 S LE

KRT800JMFNL

00672 thru 00770

TERYX4 S LE (Camo Gray)

KRT800JMFAN/L

00783 thru 00853

TERYX4 S LE (Camo)

KRT800KMFNL

00100 thru 00100

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer plate bolts.  Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide in March 2021 for between about $16,000 and $17,900.

Manufacturer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-739
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Electric Folding Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Black Diamond Recalls PIEPS DSP Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; One Death Reported
Inyo Pool Products Recalls PureLine Pool Pump Motors Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively on inyopools.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and ProXD, Gravely and Bobcat Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise