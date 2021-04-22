Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel pump retainer plate bolts can come loose causing fuel leakage over time, posing a fire hazard.
About 100
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2021 Teryx S LE, Teryx4, Teryx4 LE, Teryx4 S LE, and Teryx4 S LE CAMO. The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in camo, camo gray, green, blue, and red. They have side-by-side seating for two to four people. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right-front lower A-arm mounts. The model name is printed on the driver’s side of the hood or on the left and right front fender. The model names, codes, and VIN ranges can be found in the table below.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Code
|
Partial Non-Sequential
VIN Range
|
2021
|
TERYX S LE
|
KRF800JMFNN/L
|
00234 thru 00258
|
TERYX4
|
KRT800FMFNN
|
08097 thru 08097
|
TERYX4 LE (Camo Gray)
|
KRT800GMFAL
|
27206 thru 27207
|
TERYX4 S LE
|
KRT800JMFNL
|
00672 thru 00770
|
TERYX4 S LE (Camo Gray)
|
KRT800JMFAN/L
|
00783 thru 00853
|
TERYX4 S LE (Camo)
|
KRT800KMFNL
|
00100 thru 00100
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer plate bolts. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide in March 2021 for between about $16,000 and $17,900.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
