Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard.
About 13,000 (In addition, 990 units were sold in Canada) (Some of these vehicles were previously recalled in July 2020 and April 2018)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/to check your vehicle identification number “VIN” or go to “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls or online at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/recalls/off-road/.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2011 through 2021 Phoenix 200 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs.) They were sold in red, blue or gray. “Polaris” is decaled on the front body and the sides of the ATV seats and “Phoenix 200” is decaled on the side panels. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the vehicle’s front left frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris to receive a free replacement throttle speed control bracket. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received 18 reports of throttle stop breaking or sticking, including one report of a crash which resulted in a minor injury.
Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2010 through June 2021 for between $3,500 and $4,300.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
