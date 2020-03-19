Woom bikes USA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The bicycle’s front fork can loosen and detach, posing fall and injury risks to the rider.
Woom bike USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at usa@woombikes.com or online at us.woombikes.com and click on Service for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves woom bicycle models 4 (20 inch), 5 (24 inch) and 6 (26 inch). You can find the model number on the top tube of each bike. The bikes were sold in five different colors: Red, blue, green, purple and yellow. “Woom” is printed across the bottom tube of the bicycle frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the firm for a free repair kit for the front fork. The firm is contacting all known purchasers and providing a free repair kit including installation instructions.
The firm has received two reports of the fork becoming loose or detaching in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.
Online at us.woombikes.com from August 2018 through March 2019 for about $450 (woom 4), $480 (woom 5) and $500 (woom 6).
Woom bikes USA, Austin, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800