Woom bikes USA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Woom model 4, 5, 6 bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle’s front fork can loosen and detach, posing fall and injury risks to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 19, 2020
Units:
About 5,500
Consumer Contact:

Woom bike USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at usa@woombikes.com or online at us.woombikes.com and click on Service for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves woom bicycle models 4 (20 inch), 5 (24 inch) and 6 (26 inch).  You can find the model number on the top tube of each bike.  The bikes were sold in five different colors:  Red, blue, green, purple and yellow.  “Woom” is printed across the bottom tube of the bicycle frame. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the firm for a free repair kit for the front fork.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers and providing a free repair kit including installation instructions. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the fork becoming loose or detaching in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at us.woombikes.com from August 2018 through March 2019 for about $450 (woom 4), $480 (woom 5) and $500 (woom 6).

Importer(s):

Woom bikes USA, Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
20-728
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
