  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Vthrive Bioactive Multivitamins Due To Failure To Meet Child

The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Vthrive Bioactive Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Vthrive Bioactive Women’s One-Daily Multi vitamins
Hazard:

The multivitamins’ packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.  The capsules inside the bottle contain iron, which can cause serious injury or death to young children if multiple tablets are ingested at once.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 24, 2020
Units:

About 8,200

Consumer Contact:

The Vitamin Shoppe toll-free at 866-293-3367 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at Bioactiverecall@vitaminshoppe.com, or online at www.vitaminshoppe.com and click on Product Recall Alert or www.vitaminshoppe.com/u/contact-us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Vitamin Shoppe’s Vthrive Bioactive Women’s One-Daily Multi vitamins.  The 60-count capsules were sold in an amber bottle with a gray top.  Vthrive and Bioactive Women’s One-Daily Multi are printed on a blue label on the bottle.  Item number VS-6104 can be found on the back of the bottle and lot number 006218, 006454, 006495 or 006779 on the bottle’s underside.  Only the 60-count bottles are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children.  Contact The Vitamin Shoppe for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or merchandise credit.  The Vitamin Shoppe is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and VitaminShoppe.com from November 2019 through April 2020 for between $26 and $35.

Manufactured In:
United States
Retailer:

The Vitamin Shoppe, of Secaucus, N.J.

Recall number:
20-782
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Medique Recalls 31 Different Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)
Organic Aromas Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
SODA SENSE Recalls CO2 Canisters Due To Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Amazon Recalls Calmer Solutions Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Amazon Recalls Mystic Moments Birch Sweet Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise