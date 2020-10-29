Serena & Lily Recalls Nash Convertible Cribs Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The leg can become partially detached from the crib’s headboard and footboard, posing an injury hazard.
About 260
Serena & Lily toll-free at 866-597-2742 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.
This recall involves Serena & Lily Nash Convertible cribs. The crib has a white finish with oak trim and can convert to a toddler bed. The crib is sold as part of a kit that includes the crib and toddler bed rails. The kit was sold under SKU CRIB10-NC1, which was printed on the order and confirmation. The crib itself, which is a component of the kit, bears a label with one of the following PO numbers and manufacturing date:
PO Number and Date
PO: 10320091, Date: 06-2018
PO: 10327234, Date: 08-2018
PO: 10361800, Date: 07-2019
PO: 10365097, Date: 08-2019
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Serena & Lily for a repair, replacement or refund. Consumers can choose a replacement headboard and footboard to repair the crib, plus a coupon for $250 good for one year from date of issue; replace the Nash Convertible Crib; exchange for another Serena & Lily crib of equivalent value; or a full refund. Serena & Lily is contacting all purchasers of recalled cribs directly.
Serena & Lily has received 5 reports of the leg partially detaching from the headboard/footboard. No injuries have been reported.
Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the Serena & Lily Catalog and online at SerenaandLily.com from September 2018 through April 2020 for about $900.
Serena & Lily, of Sausalito, Calif.
