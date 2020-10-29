  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Serena And Lily Recalls Nash Convertible Cribs Due To Injury Hazard Recall Alert

Serena & Lily Recalls Nash Convertible Cribs Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Nash Convertible Cribs
Hazard:

The leg can become partially detached from the crib’s headboard and footboard, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
October 29, 2020
Units:

About 260

Consumer Contact:

Serena & Lily toll-free at 866-597-2742 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Serena & Lily Nash Convertible cribs.  The crib has a white finish with oak trim and can convert to a toddler bed.  The crib is sold as part of a kit that includes the crib and toddler bed rails.  The kit was sold under SKU CRIB10-NC1, which was printed on the order and confirmation.  The crib itself, which is a component of the kit, bears a label with one of the following PO numbers and manufacturing date:

PO Number and Date

PO: 10320091, Date: 06-2018

PO: 10327234, Date: 08-2018

PO: 10361800, Date: 07-2019

PO: 10365097, Date: 08-2019
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Serena & Lily for a repair, replacement or refund.  Consumers can choose a replacement headboard and footboard to repair the crib, plus a coupon for $250 good for one year from date of issue; replace the Nash Convertible Crib; exchange for another Serena & Lily crib of equivalent value; or a full refund.  Serena & Lily is contacting all purchasers of recalled cribs directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Serena & Lily has received 5 reports of the leg partially detaching from the headboard/footboard.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the Serena & Lily Catalog and online at SerenaandLily.com from September 2018 through April 2020 for about $900.

Importer(s):

Serena & Lily, of Sausalito, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-706
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Porter World Trade Recalls Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup Due to Violations of Federal Lead Content and Phthalates Bans
Rocky Mountain Oils Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil and Oil Blends Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Prestone Products Recalls Antifreeze Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
The Vitamin Shoppe Recalls Vthrive Bioactive Multivitamins Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)
Medique Recalls 31 Different Over-the-Counter Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise