Polaris Recalls Brutus Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2017-2018 Brutus Utility Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The rear brake line can become punctured causing the brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 30, 2020
Units:
About 340 (In addition, 19 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2017–2018 Polaris Brutus utility vehicles (UTVs) with the following model names.  The two-seated vehicles are gray, black and blue.  The vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille, “POLARIS BRUTUS” on the sides of the utility bed, and “DIESEL HD” on the front fenders.  Vehicle identification numbers (VINs) included in this recall can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.  Non-sequential VINs ending in 7740364 to 8576615 are included in this recall.  

Year

Model Name

2017

     BRUTUS  DSL HD PTO DLX

2017

     BRUTUS DSL HD PTO 

2018

     BRUTUS DSL HD PTO DLX

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received one report where the rear brake line ruptured while in use.  No collisions, crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2016 through April 2019 for between $18,800 and $24,100.

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-713
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
