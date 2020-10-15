  1. Home
Peloton Recalls PR70P Bike Pedals Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
PR70P Clip-In Pedals fitted on Peloton bikes (sold between July 2013 and May 2016)
Hazard:

PR70P Clip-In Pedals can break unexpectedly during use, causing laceration injuries.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 15, 2020
Units:

About 27,000 bikes (54,000 pedals)

Consumer Contact:

Peloton toll-free 844-410-0141 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on weekends.  Affected consumers received a touchscreen notice and an email.  Only consumers who have not already replaced their PR70P pedals should contact Peloton.

Recall Details

Description:

The pedals being recalled are the PR70P or first-generation pedal fitted on Peloton bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016. The Peloton logo and the word "PELOTON" are molded into the pedal body. An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling "PELOTON" are printed on the top of the cleat binding. Pedals are warranted for one year and all remaining PR70P Clip-In pedals in service are out of warranty. Peloton recommends that consumers replace pedals annually.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bikes fitted with PR70P Clip-In pedals.  Peloton is notifying all affected consumers directly on how to receive free replacement pedals, along with instructions for self-installation.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 120 consumer reports of pedal breakages, including 16 reports of leg injuries.  Five of the injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.

Sold At:

Online at www.onepeloton.com, through Peloton telephone sales, or through Peloton showrooms nationwide from July 2013 through May 2016.  The PR70P pedals were fitted on Peloton bikes that sold for about $2,000.

Importer(s):

Peloton Interactive, Inc., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
21-702
