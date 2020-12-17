  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Otis Elevator Company Recalls To Inspect Private Residence Elevators Due To Entrapment

Otis Elevator Company Recalls to Inspect Private Residence Elevators Due to Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Name of product:
Otis and CemcoLift Private Residence Elevators
Hazard:

Children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 17, 2020
Units:

About 5,000 

Consumer Contact:

Otis at 800-233-6847 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.otis.com and click on “IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION – PRIVATE RESIDENCE ELEVATORS” for more information.    

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Otis private residence elevators purchased before 2012 and CemcoLift private residence elevators purchased from 1999 to 2012.  The elevators are used in consumers’ homes. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should disable or block children’s access to any Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator and contact Otis to schedule a free inspection and the installation of space guard(s), if necessary. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Otis is aware of at least four incidents involving an Otis or CemcoLift private residence elevator that resulted in a crushed spine and abdomen, fractured hip, broken arm and feet, and bruising to the face and chest.

Sold At:

Otis private residence elevators and parts were sold to independent third-party contractors and, occasionally, directly to consumers through 2012.  Otis sold CemcoLift private residence elevators and parts to independent third-party contractors, and occasionally, directly to consumers from approximately 1999 to 2012.  Otis and CemcoLift private residence elevators cost approximately $20,000 to purchase and install.

Manufacturer(s):

Otis Elevator Company of Farmington, Ct. and CemcoLift Elevators Systems, formerly of Hatfield, Pa.  CemcoLift is a former subsidiary of Otis Elevator Company.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-056
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Residential Elevators Recalls Elevators Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Soft Play Recalls Spider Climb Playground Climbers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Honeywell Recalls Gamewell-FCI and Notifier Photoelectric Smoke Sensors Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due to Failure to Alert of a Fire
Cambridge Elevating Recalls Home Elevators Due to Fall Hazard
Waupaca Elevator Recalls to Inspect Elevators Due to Injury Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise