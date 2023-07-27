Soft Play Recalls Sky Wheels Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Injury to Children (Recall Alert)

The Sky Wheels can become detached from the overhead rail on the play set, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to children.
About 3,500
Soft Play at 800-782-7529 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.softplay.com/product/sky-wheels/ or at www.softplay.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.
This recall involves Sky Wheels, which are an individual active play component manufactured for and sold to businesses. They can be incorporated into a larger indoor soft-contained play system. The Sky Wheel is comprised of a 14-inch diameter 4-spoke metal wheel attached to a downward facing milled and threaded shaft which is supported from an overhead bar within the play system framing structure.
Businesses should contact Soft Play to schedule a free inspection. If needed, a repair will be made. Soft Play has contacted all known businesses/operators directly. Businesses have also been advised to communicate to customers to not use the Sky Wheel until it is inspected and, if necessary, repaired.
The firm has received a total of 15 reports of the Sky Wheel detaching from the rail of the play set including three reported injuries involving lacerations to the scalp.
