Soft Play Recalls Sky Wheels Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Injury to Children (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Soft Play Sky (side view)
  • Recalled Soft Play Sky Wheels (view from below)
Name of Product:
Sky Wheels
Hazard:

The Sky Wheels can become detached from the overhead rail on the play set, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 27, 2023
Units:

About 3,500

Consumer Contact

Soft Play at 800-782-7529 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.softplay.com/product/sky-wheels/ or at www.softplay.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sky Wheels, which are an individual active play component manufactured for and sold to businesses. They can be incorporated into a larger indoor soft-contained play system. The Sky Wheel is comprised of a 14-inch diameter 4-spoke metal wheel attached to a downward facing milled and threaded shaft which is supported from an overhead bar within the play system framing structure.

Remedy:

Businesses should contact Soft Play to schedule a free inspection. If needed, a repair will be made. Soft Play has contacted all known businesses/operators directly. Businesses have also been advised to communicate to customers to not use the Sky Wheel until it is inspected and, if necessary, repaired.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received a total of 15 reports of the Sky Wheel detaching from the rail of the play set including three reported injuries involving lacerations to the scalp.

Sold At:
Sold to McDonalds, YMCA, Lifetime Fitness, Burger King, Crunch Fitness, LTF Club Organizations and other fitness and recreational play areas for use by children from June 2009 through July 2022 for about $624.
Manufacturer(s):
Soft Play LLC, of Huntersville, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-776
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

