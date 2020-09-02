IMMI Recalls Harnesses Made for Polaris, Can-Am, and Kawasaki UTVs Due to Injury Hazard

The harness can be missing stitching, posing an injury hazard to the occupant by failing to properly restrain them in the event of a crash.
Contact IMMI at imminet.com/recall or imminet.com and click on Safety Recall Information or call IMMI toll-free at 877-255-4205 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information. Consumers can also contact their authorized dealer: Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, BRP/Can-Am at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or Kawasaki at 800-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.
Recall Details
This recall involves IMMI SubZero 4-point and Click6 6-point harnesses installed in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP UTVs. “Polaris,” “Can-Am” or “Kawasaki” are printed on the harness. SubZero and Click 6 harnesses were also sold as aftermarket accessories compatible for the following UTV models: Kawasaki Teryx KRX®1000 SxS, Can-Am Maverick and Maverick X3, and Polaris RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP. IMMI part numbers and manufacture dates included in the recall are found on the label on the harness and listed below:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SubZero and Click6 harnesses until inspected by an authorized dealer. Consumers with affected harnesses missing stitching will receive a free replacement harness.
IMMI reports that seven Harnesses lacked stitching at one of multiple attachment points. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Polaris, Kawasaki and Can-Am dealerships nationwide from April 2014 through May 2020 for between $160 and $240 for Sub-Zero and between $250 and $550 for Click6 harnesses. Polaris dealerships installed the harnesses in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP UTVs.
Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc., of Westfield, Ind. and IMMI de Mexico Production S. de R.L. de C.V., of Mexico
Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc. (IMMI), of Westfield, Ind.
Polaris of Medina, MN, BRP (via Can-Am brand) of Canada and Kawasaki, of Santa Ana, Calif.
