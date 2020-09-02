  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Immi Recalls Harnesses Made For Polaris Can Am And Kawasaki Utvs Due To Injury Hazard

IMMI Recalls Harnesses Made for Polaris, Can-Am, and Kawasaki UTVs Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
IMMI SubZero 4-point and IMMI Click6 6-point UTV harnesses
Hazard:

The harness can be missing stitching, posing an injury hazard to the occupant by failing to properly restrain them in the event of a crash.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 2, 2020
Units:
About 162,000
Consumer Contact:

Contact IMMI at imminet.com/recall or imminet.com and click on Safety Recall Information or call IMMI toll-free at 877-255-4205 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.  Consumers can also contact their authorized dealer:  Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, BRP/Can-Am at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or Kawasaki at 800-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves IMMI SubZero 4-point and Click6 6-point harnesses installed in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP UTVs.  “Polaris,” “Can-Am” or “Kawasaki” are printed on the harness.  SubZero and Click 6 harnesses were also sold as aftermarket accessories compatible for the following UTV models:  Kawasaki Teryx KRX®1000 SxS, Can-Am Maverick and Maverick X3, and Polaris RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP.  IMMI part numbers and manufacture dates included in the recall are found on the label on the harness and listed below:

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SubZero and Click6 harnesses until inspected by an authorized dealer.  Consumers with affected harnesses missing stitching will receive a free replacement harness.

Incidents/Injuries:

IMMI reports that seven Harnesses lacked stitching at one of multiple attachment points.  No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Polaris, Kawasaki and Can-Am dealerships nationwide from April 2014 through May 2020 for between $160 and $240 for Sub-Zero and between $250 and $550 for Click6 harnesses.  Polaris dealerships installed the harnesses in Polaris Model Year 2015 and 2017-2020 RZR XP1000, RZR Turbo, RZR TurboS, and RZR Pro XP UTVs. 

Manufacturer(s):

Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc., of Westfield, Ind. and IMMI de Mexico Production S. de R.L. de C.V., of Mexico

Importer(s):

Indiana Mills & Manufacturing, Inc. (IMMI), of Westfield, Ind.

Distributor(s):

Polaris of Medina, MN, BRP (via Can-Am brand) of Canada and Kawasaki, of Santa Ana, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
20-174
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

CPSC and Morpher Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
woom bikes USA Recalls Children’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Active Brands Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
Polaris Recalls Ranger Off-Road Vehicles and PRO XD and Bobcat Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Rocky Mountain Bicycles Recalls Non-Electric Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline Bicycles with Alloy Frames Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise