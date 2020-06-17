  1. Home
HON Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
HON Office Chairs
Hazard:

 The chair’s back can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 17, 2020
Units:
About 13,400
Consumer Contact:

The HON Company at 800-833-3964 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or online at HON.com and click on recall notice for more information. Or, for Maxon chairs, call 800-876-4274 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@maxonmail.com, or online at www.maxonfurniture.com and click on recall notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HON’s Gateway office chairs with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM and manufactured from February 2019 through February 2020. It also involves the Maxon MXMO series chairs, model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101. The manufacturer’s name, model number and manufacture date are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats. The office chairs have a black mesh see-through back and a five-star base with wheels.  HON or Maxon is printed on a label underneath the seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact HON for a free replacement back including installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

HON has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking including two reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:

 HON or Maxon dealers nationwide as well as online stores including Staples.com and OfficeDepot.com from February 2019 through February 2020 for between $135 and $250.

Manufacturer(s):

The HON Company LLC, of Muscatine, Iowa

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-137
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise