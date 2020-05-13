Hodedah Recalls HI4DR 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedies May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).
Hodedah toll-free at 855-463-3324 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Recalls@Hodedah.com or online at www.hodedah.com and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chest. They were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The chests measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weigh about 84 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Hodedah will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.
None reported
Online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com,, www.Hayneedle.com, www.Overstock.com from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200.
Hodedah Import Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800