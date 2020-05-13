  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Hodedah Recalls Hi4dr 4 Drawer Chests Due To Tip Over And Entrapment Hazards Remedies

Hodedah Recalls HI4DR 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedies May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children

Name of product:
Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
May 13, 2020
Units:
About 26,500
Consumer Contact:

Hodedah toll-free at 855-463-3324 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Recalls@Hodedah.com or online at www.hodedah.com and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chest. They were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The chests measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weigh about 84 pounds.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.  Hodedah will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com,, www.Hayneedle.com, www.Overstock.com from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200.

Importer(s):

Hodedah Import Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Recall number:
20-120
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Prepac Recalls 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards. In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children
Ximi Vogue Recalls Children’s Neck Pillows Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning
Natural Health Partners Recalls Dr. Mercola Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Naturo Sciences Recalls Eiji Essentials Wintergreen Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise