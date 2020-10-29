Gorilla Commerce Recalls Oven Liners Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning (Recall Alert)

If the oven liner is not cut or configured for the exact specifications of the oven and it is placed over any vents or other openings in the oven, carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.
About 1,600
Gorilla Commerce at 800-807-8579 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at hello@gorillagrip.com, or online at https://gorillagrip.com/pages/contact-us or https://gorillagrip.com and click on “Contact us” for more information.
This recall involves Gorilla Commerce heavy duty oven liners. The black fiberglass liners were sold in a set of three. Extra Thick and Gorilla Grip with a gorilla logo is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled oven liners. The company has notified all known purchasers. Consumers who have not received their refund should contact Gorilla Commerce.
The firm has received one report of a consumer’s carbon monoxide alarm going off when using their oven with the recalled oven liner. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com and GorillaGrip.com from June 2020 through August 2020 for between $8 and $12.
Keli New Materials Co. Ltd, of Zhejiang, China
SJL Company Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.
Hills Point Industries, LLC, d/b/a Gorilla Commerce, of Westport, Conn.
