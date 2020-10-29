  1. Home
Gorilla Commerce Recalls Oven Liners Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Heavy Duty Oven Liners
Hazard:

If the oven liner is not cut or configured for the exact specifications of the oven and it is placed over any vents or other openings in the oven, carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 29, 2020
Units:

About 1,600

Consumer Contact:

Gorilla Commerce  at 800-807-8579 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at hello@gorillagrip.com, or online at https://gorillagrip.com/pages/contact-us or https://gorillagrip.com and click on “Contact us” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gorilla Commerce heavy duty oven liners.  The black fiberglass liners were sold in a set of three.  Extra Thick and Gorilla Grip with a gorilla logo is printed on the packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled oven liners.  The company has notified all known purchasers.  Consumers who have not received their refund should contact Gorilla Commerce.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a consumer’s carbon monoxide alarm going off when using their oven with the recalled oven liner.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and GorillaGrip.com from June 2020 through August 2020 for between $8 and $12.

Manufacturer(s):

Keli New Materials Co. Ltd, of Zhejiang, China

Importer(s):

SJL Company Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.

Distributor(s):

Hills Point Industries, LLC, d/b/a Gorilla Commerce, of Westport, Conn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-705
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise