CPSC and Morpher Warn Consumers to Stop Using and Dispose of Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Recalling Firm is Unable to Conduct Recall (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Morpher flat-folding bicycle helmets
Hazard:

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
August 27, 2020
Units:
About 8,500
Consumer Contact:

CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Morpher flat-folding bicycle helmets.  They were sold in one size, fitting head circumference from 52 cm to 58 cm (20.5 to 22.8 inches).  The helmets were sold with a storage bag and in the following solid or dotted colors:  Gloss or matte black, gray, red, silver, white and yellow.  The Morpher name and logo appear on both sides of the helmet.  The Morpher logo appears on the back of the helmet.

 
Remedy:

Morpher is no longer in business and is unable to conduct the recall.  Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and dispose of them to prevent further usage.  Amazon and Morpher are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, CyclingSafetyGear.com and MorpherHelmet.com from April 2017 through November 2019 for about $150.

Manufacturer(s):

Strategic Sports Limited, of Hong Kong

Distributor(s):

Folding Helmet Limited, dba Morpher, of United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
Hong Kong
Recall number:
20-771
