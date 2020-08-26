  1. Home
Communicorp Recalls Plush Aflac Doctor Duck Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard

Name of product:
6” Plush Aflac Promotional Doctor Duck
Hazard:

The buttons on the lab coat worn by the Doctor Duck contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
August 26, 2020
Units:
About 635,500
Consumer Contact:

Communicorp at 800-642-3522 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://communicorp.com and click on ’Recall’ at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the six inch plush Aflac promotional Doctor Duck.  Doctor Duck is white with a yellow beak and feet.  It is dressed in a white lab coat with buttons and a stethoscope.  “Aflac” is printed on the front of the duck’s lab coat.  The plush ducks were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled plush Doctor Duck.  Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased the Doctor Duck directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 through July 2020 for between $3 and $5 and distributed as a promotional giveaway item to customers.  

Importer(s):

Communicorp Inc., of Columbus, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, of Santa Clarita, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-173
