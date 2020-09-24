CFMOTO Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle gas pedal can fail to return quickly to the idle position which can create a crash hazard if the vehicle does not slow down as quickly as expected by the driver when the gas pedal is released. The throttle gas pedal can fail to return quickly to the idle position which can create a crash hazard if the vehicle does not slow down as quickly as expected by the driver when the gas pedal is released.
About 627 (2020 ROVs were previously recalled for a fire hazard on 09/03/2020)
CFMOTO toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com or online at www.cfmotousa.com and go to Customer Care, then Vehicle Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2020 and 2021 ZFORCE 950 Sport ROV with a 963cc 4-cycle engine. Vehicles colors are red, silver or gray with the CFMOTO logo in the center of the front grille. The model name is located on each side of the vehicle doors. The model year 2020 ROVs will have the letter L in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The model year 2021 ROVs will have the letter M in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is stamped on the right-side frame rail, behind the right rear tire.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.
CFMOTO has received two reports of the throttle pedal assembly malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.
CFMOTO dealers nationwide from June 2020 through September 2020 for about $13,000.
CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
